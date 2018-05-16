Body of another transgender woman found dead in Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - The body of another transgender woman has been found in Dallas, this time in White Rock Creek.

The Dallas Police Department says the body was found Saturday night. It was just last week that the body of 26-year-old Carla Pavon, a transgender woman, was found strangled to death near her apartment in North Dallas.

At this point, however, police say there's no reason to say the two cases are connected in any way. If you have any information, you're being asked to contact the Dallas Police.