5 dead, 1 injured in Ponder home shooting

PONDER, Texas – Five people were found fatally shot inside a Ponder home Wednesday morning. One person was also found injured from gunshot wounds.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, officials were called to the 600 block of Lonestar Park Lane around 8:30 am in the Denton County residence where the bodies were found. Officials were responding to a disturbance call.

Captain Orlando Hinojosa, spokesperson for the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, said that there was no active shooter and a suspect has not been confirmed as dead. No details about the victims have been confirmed.

The injured victim was transported to a local hospital.

*This is a developing story*