Suspensions overturned in TCU cheating scandal

FORT WORTH - The suspension of a group of TCU students who were accused of cheating has been overturned.

Last week, 12 students were suspended after using test answers to study using the popular Quizlet study app. Faculty members found out questions from an actively being administered to students had been taken without permission and turned in to Quizlet study notes.

The cheating allegedly happened during more than one class and involved multiple courses.

Even though the students were allowed back at school, some of them still face academic probation.