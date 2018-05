Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- On this week's Spice of Blythe, Blythe Beck shows us how to treat your poison ivy with household items you already own!

She is the head chef and owner of Pink Magnolia in Oak Cliff.

Blythe did some research on what helps to relieve the pain and rash that comes with poison ivy after someone in her house fell victim.

Grab some tea bags, some lemons, cucumber, and baking soda and she'll help get prepared in case you walk into the wrong plant!