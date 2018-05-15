Pothole of the Day: Yes! Dallas DOES fix potholes!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We saw something you don't often enough. It was a Dallas city crew--filling a pothole!

We heard about one on Lemmon Avenue just west of Highway 75. It was going to be our Pothole of the Day, but by the time we got to it, those guys were on it!

But don't get too excited. There are still plenty of potholes out there.

We only drove eight minutes and came across one on Inwood Drive at Nash Street.

We're glad to see at least one pothole being repaired. But Dallas, Danell Dalena has a message for you about the rest of them.

"To simply fix 'em. I mean, that's all I can say about it," he said.

Is there a pothole that makes your daily drive feel more like a bad roller coaster? Tell us about it on our Facebook page.

It could be our next Pothole of the Day.