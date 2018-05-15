NAACP respond to Grand Prairie Police fatal standoff at IKEA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND PRAIRIE - The NAACP is responding to the April 23rd death of Carlos High.

He's the 37-year-old man that was involved in a fatal standoff with Grand Prairie police outside of an IKEA.

Cops say they were called out to check on High because he was reportedly slumped over his steering wheel.

But, when police arrived on scene, things took a turn for the worse.

During the standoff, High allegedly aimed his rifle at police three times before he was fatally shot.

The organization thinks High's death could've been prevented,especially considering he was suffering from a mental illness.

Now the NAACP is calling for action.