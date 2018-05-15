Mom used kids to push wrecked vehicle after DUI crash, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother is accused of driving under the influence, crashing her vehicle and then trying to push her damaged car away from the scene with the help of her two children.

The incident happened on Mays Glade Drive late Saturday night, according to WREG.

The mother, Krysten Scott, told authorities she was heading westbound when a sedan hit her car, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Despite the significant damage to her vehicle, the Scott reportedly tried to drive away. When that didn’t work, witnesses said she jumped out of the vehicle and started pushing it home with the help of her children.

When one witness asked her what she was doing, according to WREG, she simply replied, “Can you help us push my car to my house?”

By the time authorities arrived on the scene, both children had walked home. Scott followed as police were taking witness statements, authorities said.

When investigators arrived at her door, she refused to answer. Several minutes later, she walked out of the house to make a call and was promptly put in handcuffs, according to the sheriff’s office. The arrest report noted Scott resisted officers and then “tested poorly” on the field sobriety test, despite her insistence she wasn’t drunk.

Scott was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, child abuse/neglect, resisting official detention and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury.