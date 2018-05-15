Dallas police investigating found body of transgender woman in White Rock Creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - The body of another transgender woman has been found in Dallas. This time in White Rock Creek.

the DPD say the body was found Saturday night.

They`ve identified the victim as being black, about 5`3' and 130 pounds. No tattoos or identifying marks were on the body, but beyond that, the investigation hasn`t led to much.

Just last week the body of 26-year-old Carla Pavon, a transgender woman, was found strangled to death near her apartment in North Dallas.

At this point, however, police say there's no reason to say the two cases are connected in any way.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Dallas Police Department.