Arlington is out of the running for Amazon’s HQ2

ARLINGTON- Amazon has been quite the tease lately when it comes to revealing where they'll be opening their new headquarters.

But today, we found out that they won't be hanging around the Rangers.

"The focus of Amazon has shifted elsewhere, but we are excited about the possibilities of what can happen here at Globe Life Park and the re-purposing," said Jeff Williams, Mayor of Arlington.

Williams says Arlington was one of a few finalist cities Amazon has been considering for the big move.

The proposal the city made offered everything from $921 million in incentives, to a promised construction start date within 30 days of signing the agreement paperwork.

"They sent a team here, and we were one of the very select few cities that actually had a visit from Amazon," Williams said.

But, Amazon's already got their hands full with some other drama in Seattle.

Seattle's city council recently voted to implement a tax that would cost the company up to ten million additional dollars each year.

Amazon's still deciding on the where HQ2 will be, but Texas would probably treat you a little better...we're just saying.

"We certainly hope that it ends up being here in North Texas," Williams said. "That would be awesome."