2 bodies found in trunk near Pueblo Park in Dallas

DALLAS - An investigation is underway after police found two dead bodies in the trunk of a car near Pueblo Park in Dallas.

"If anybody saw anything, saw when the car arrived, saw anybody leave from that location we need that information, we need those individuals to come forward," Dallas police deputy chief Thomas Castro said.

Landscapers were reportedly working in the area when the smell grabbed their attention.

That's when they called police who are now investigating the deaths as homicides.