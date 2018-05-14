These Prince Harry and Meghan Markle swimsuits will get you hype for summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONDON, ENGLAND -- The royal wedding is just days away and Americans and Britains alike are excited for the big day when the future Mr. and Mrs. Prince Harry of Wales tie the knot!

"I'm all about the queen, I'm all about royalty, I'm all about thrones and crowns and tiaras, and we're excited," one woman said.

But how much love is too much? The good news is you don't have to look far!

Apparently, an online printing service called Bags of Love lets you pick any image you want and put it on anything. So they came up with swimsuits with the royal couple's faces on the front that'll only cost you about $38!

I bet you didn't know you needed Royal Wedding swimsuits.... pic.twitter.com/dnk3I3afsX — Daniel (@DannyDutch) May 14, 2018

Now we've seen the royal mugs on, well, actual mugs, but this is a little much don't ya think?

Now the bride and groom-to-be are no strangers to breaking tradition when it comes to their big day. Bishop Michael Bruce Curry from Chicago will be part of the ceremony, making it the first time an American will officiate a royal wedding.

Meghan has also opted out of having adult bridesmaids, but even though her closest gal pals will still be there, just not in matching dresses, her father has been a little more wishy washy on the invitation.

Markle's dad reportedly told TMZ he won't be walking his daughter down the aisle after allegedly selling photos to an agency to rebuild his image.

No matter who will or won't be there, pretty sure we're all ready to get this royal shindig rolling!