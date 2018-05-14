Over 50 Palestinians killed as doors officially open to the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERUSALEM -- Protests broke out in Palestine over the official opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem. Palestinians have their own claim on the holy city, and at least 55 people were killed by Israeli forces. More than a thousand were injured, all before the ceremony even began.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked President Trump for moving the embassy.

"What a glorious day, remember this moment," he said. "This is history. President Trump, by recognizing history you have made history."

Dallas-based pastor Robert Jeffress led a 3 minute prayer.

"And now father, as we come to dedicate this embassy in the city of Jerusalem..."

Jeffress caught the attention of many during the 2012 presidential campaign when he criticized the Muslim faith, the Catholic Church, and called Mormonism a cult.

2012 Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, a Mormon, took to Twitter on Sunday, writing..."such a religious bigot should not be giving the prayer that opens the United States embassy in Jerusalem."

Jeffress responded by noting his beliefs in what he called "historic Christianity." He claimed it "is neither bigoted nor newsworthy."

Slightly less controversial was the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner who stated, "By moving our embassy to Jerusalem, we have shown the world once again that the United States can be trusted."

Kushner's been leading the administration's efforts for peace between the Israelis and Palestinians.

We'll have to watch and see whether today's events were a step toward that goal or a big step backwards.