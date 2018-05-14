Man in critical condition after near drowning in Grapevine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAPEVINE - A man is in critical condition after nearly drowning at Grapevine Lake. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the man was out swimming with his family Sunday afternoon.

He went missing, but a dive team was able to find him within 30 minutes and rushed him to the hospital.

Crews were already on the scene after another man had gone missing Saturday afternoon. That victim jumped into the lake from his boat and never came up.

His body was found Sunday afternoon.

In both incidents, the victims were on the water without a life jacket.