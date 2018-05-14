Majic Mic 🎤: This wedding playlist will make you want to fall in love all over again!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When I think of Spring, I think of blooming flowers, beautiful weather and of course wedding bells. The one thing we remember the most about weddings, besides how gorgeous the bride was or how delicious the food was -- is the first dance. That song is the wedding anthem and stays in our minds forever. Here are some of the most timeless wedding songs to date.

Etta James` At Last was the top anthem in 1960 and still a favorite today.

In 1974, You Are So Beautiful by Joe Cocker was the most popular and always brings tears to my eyes.

Two years later, it was Heatwave`s Always and Forever.

Lionel Richie and Diana Ross, My Endless Love dominated weddings in 1981.

In 1985, Whitney Houston`s Greatest Love of All was most popular and she did it again in '92 with this one...

The Righteous Brothers' Unchained Melody, Celine Dion's Because You Loved Me, Vanessa Williams' Save The Best For Last are all classic and timeless weddings anthems!

Let`s fast forward to the 2000`s: Jay Z and Beyonce's Crazy in Love, Bruno Mars' Just The Way You Are , John Legend All of Me and in 2017 Ed Sheeran`s Perfect was the perfect wedding song.

Makes me wonder what mine will be. Hey, maybe Blue Ivy will have a hit by then!