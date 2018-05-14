Indian college cut of women’s sleeves to prevent cheating on exam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW DELHI, INDIA -- End of the school year means final exams.

For some people, they'll take whatever help they can get, even if it takes being creative to get the answers!

One school may have taken things a little too far to stop cheaters in their path.

An Indian college is coming under fire after cutting the sleeves off of women's clothes before an exam just to prevent them from cheating!

The school apparently used razor blades and scissors to chop off the sleeves of women who were taking a nursing test, and social media thinks the school did the most!

They could’ve just told students before hand to not wear long sleeved tops or shirts — BTS + GOT7 (@Itss_Lebokai) May 14, 2018

That is wrong. There are more intelligent ways to deal with possible cheaters. — Patrick Patterson (@n5sli) May 14, 2018

The school has since been banned from holding tests all together.

Now we know cheaters never prosper, but it doesn't seem like any of that was going on in the first place!