Four-year-old drowns in Arlington pool

ARLINGTON - A four-year-old child is dead after accidentally drowning in a pool in Arlington. The incident happened Sunday in an Arlington home.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, August Smalley and his father were napping inside their house. At some point, the four-year-old woke up while the father was still sleeping and went outside.

Police say the boy was found in the pool by his dad when he woke up. The child was rushed to the hospital where he later died. Police continue to investigate the incident.