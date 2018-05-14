× Music teacher in Irving ISD charged with inapproriately touching elementary students at school

IRVING – Irving police have arrested an elementary school music teacher after an outcry from a 10-year-old girl alleging years of inappropriate contact.

Edmund Charles Barrera, a music teacher at Irving ISD’s Lee Britain Elementary School, is in the Irving Jail after the girl told police Barrera repeatedly touched her genitals through her clothing. Police say the incidents took place in the classroom over the past few years.

Police had been investigating Barrera for previous accusations of unwanted contact involving three other students, with allegations in those cases initially being considered simple assault. As detectives continued the investigation, other victims came forward with information alleging sexual contact.

Barrera is being held on a charge of Indecency With a Child; his bond is set at $50,000.

Irving PD is asking parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of inappropriate contact; any parent who has concerns that their child may have been touched inappropriately are asked to refer the information to law enforcement.