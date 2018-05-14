Arlington police post drug bust photo after one ‘friend’ shot another while rolling marijuana cigarettes

ARLINGTON – Two ‘friends’ were arrested in Arlington after one accidentally shot the other while the pair were rolling joints, according to police, and on top of that, one got a friendly hospital bracelet.

Arlington police say Tresean Melvin Damarius was arrested on outstanding warrants, possession of marijuana, and tampering with evidence. This after allegedly being shot by his ‘friend’ Wesley Simmons, who was arrested on Class C warrants and assault – bodily injury.

Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson posted to Twitter a photo captioned, “Two arrests made after a ‘friend’ accidentally shot his other ‘friend’ in the foot while admitting to rolling marijuana cigarettes. Two guns recovered, cash seized, and some marijuana booked in. Two arrests also! Friend recovering at hospital.”