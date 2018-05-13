Homeless Momma gets the makeover she deserves!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS--One Dallas momma got the surprise of her life when she was nominated by Dallas Life, a homeless recovery program for a special Mother's day makeover.

"Sherri was thrilled and really, really excited to get this opportunity." Gracie Loveridge, of Dallas Life said.

This mother of seven has gone through a lot of struggles in her life but she has made a come back by recently starting a new job. Her makeover team consisted of a personal style consultant, new clothes provided by Clotheshorse Anonymous, and some glam by The Aveda Institute!

"I didn't expect the clothing part of the makeover so that was like a plus cause I gotta to try on stuff and see what looks good and what cuts of clothing match my silhouette so that was a cool thing," Sherri Morris said.

But what made Sherri the perfect candidate for this mommy makeover?

"Her demeanor and her attitude is just so positive and so full of life and so upbeat that she doesn't let her situation get her down. She is very inspiring and encouraging to to others and she truly deserves this makeover," said Devoreaux Walton of The Poise Pursuit.

So, what advice would Sherri give to those moms out there that are in similar situations?

"Everything even the good and the bad its just a season, just something that you go through and then there is a reason why you go through what you go through."

It's good to see this momma get the makeover she deserves.