Fort Worth Police release image of possible suspect in Molotov cocktail case

FORT WORTH-Hot deals weren't the only thing smoking at Hulen Mall on Friday.

Fort Worth Fire and Police Departments were called out after a man lit two Molotov cocktails. The first one in the men's department at Dillard’s and the second at Sears. Cops are now looking for a man seen in surveillance video.

This was the scene as cops suited up in tactical gear and searched for the suspect.

"With the timing the idea here is to get as many boots on the ground as we could to help do the sweep, again this is a really large building and it takes a lot of people to cover every inch," said Fort Worth Fire Captain Kyle Falkner.

According to Fort Worth Fire, the mall's security and staff did a good job at putting out the small fires in both department stores and only minimal damage and no injuries reported.

After a sweep of the mall authorities didn't find the man or any additional explosives.

"They're still going through surveillance footage to track the movements of this person,” said Falkner.

Now cops are working with witnesses to identify the person responsible.