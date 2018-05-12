Deserving Dallas mom gets new roof for Mother’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- Mother's day is a time to celebrate that special lady in your life and Hatley Brothers II Roofing and Construction is doing just that.

Each year the company searches for a deserving mother in the Metroplex in need of a new roof for her home but cannot afford to pay for one.

After a full year of searching the lucky winner is 79-year-old Ms. Hardmon of Dallas.

"Her daughter called about her mothers roof leaking and when I got here I was like beyond repairable, its leaking, just water running everywhere. She was the top candidate right then I didn't think anybody can touch it, this is probably the worst one we've dealt with ever." KEe'Elronn Hatley, owner of Hatley Brothers II Roofing & Construction said.

Ms. Hardmon's smile says it all and she couldn't be more grateful.

"This is great, that they are able to do it. I appreciate them to the highest, third biggest thing to ever happen to me," Ms. Hardmon said.

Hatley Brothers Roofing wants to share a special message that extends beyond Mother's day, "I would just like for this to be an example and hopefully that a lot of us can give back and help others that wont help."

What a better way to make a mom feel special than a renovation to her home sweet home.