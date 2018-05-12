Baby back breach: Chili’s Grill & Bar suffer’s data breach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- Is anything really safe anymore?

You can't shop, get gas, use social media--and now you can't even eat without people messing with your stuff!

Chili's Grill & Bar joins the growing list of merchants who have had a data breach.

On May 11 we learned that some of our Guests’ payment card information from certain restaurants was compromised. We value our relationship with our Guests and are committed to sharing details as we know more here: https://t.co/xWnJ1a7Auy — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) May 12, 2018

The statement said:

"We are working with third-party forensic experts to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the details of what happened."

It also said law enforcement has been notified of this incident.

Similar to other hacks, the restaurant chain believes malware was used to take diners' credit card info.

If you swiped to cover your date night there, you'll definitely want to monitor your credit accounts closely! You might even want to use a credit freeze.

Unfortunately, while they figure out what actually happened, that's about all you can do.