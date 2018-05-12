Baby back breach: Chili’s Grill & Bar suffer’s data breach

DALLAS-- Is anything really safe anymore?
You can't shop, get gas, use social media--and now you can't even eat without people messing with your stuff!
Chili's Grill & Bar joins the growing list of merchants who have had a data breach.
The statement said:
"We are working with third-party forensic experts to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the details of what happened."
It also said law enforcement has been notified of this incident.
Similar to other hacks, the restaurant chain believes malware was used to take diners' credit card info.
If you swiped to cover your date night there, you'll definitely want to monitor your credit accounts closely! You might even want to use a credit freeze.
Unfortunately, while they figure out what actually happened, that's about all you can do.