Sen. John Cornyn talks prison reform solo after Jared Kushner cancels appearance at Seagoville prison

SEAGOVILLE-- Top U.S. officials filed into a Texas prison on Friday, but, it's not what you think. They were there in hopes of starting a critical conversation about prison reform.

"Politics is frequently called the art of the possible. We'll do what we can, what is possible, what we can accomplish and then we will build on that from there," Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn said.

Cornyn and White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner were both scheduled to attend a briefing and tour at the Federal Corrections Institute in Seagoville, but Kushner couldn't make it due to flight delays.

Considering all that's going on in Washington, maybe Kushner appearing in front of a prison wasn't a good idea in the first place.

Though he wasn't there physically, he still took time to join via phone. Nonetheless, Cornyn held down the fort with other community leaders and former inmates.

"From sitting in a cell for 13 years to having an opportunity to come back out here and re-live my life just ensures me and shows me the possibility of things can change. It can really happen," former inmate Keidrian Brewster said.

Cornyn is currently pushing the FIRST STEP Act; a bipartisan bill that hopes to give more people this same testimony.

"Our success here in Texas, over the last, roughly, ten years, has really become a model for the nation. What I'm trying to do in Washington, D.C. is take this successful model that we have here in Texas and other states and scale it up," Cornyn said.

Now, they just want the community to believe the hype!

"Had I not been here today to see this with my own two eyes, I would've thought it was just something for t.v. They really are sincere, as far as finding programs to help individuals," Brewster said.

No one's giving out "get out of jail free" cards, but, this could be the next best thing!