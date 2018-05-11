Remember the Heroes: Lt. Johnny Craver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- There's no doubt about it, Lt. Johnny Craver was a military man through and through.

“His whole life he wanted to be a soldier,” said his Mother, Phyllis Broomfield. “One thing that caught our eye after he was killed: we found a letter in his possession that was addressed to him that said, ‘We’re sorry to inform you Mr. Craver, but your request to enlist in the United States Army has been denied at this time. Please try again in 10 years when you turn 18.’”

"He had 18 years in the army. He was going to do 20. And probably more if he could get his wife to agree to it because she was ready for him to get out.”

Johnny and his wife had three kids. Phyllis says when he was killed they were three, nine, and 12. Now they’re 14, 20, and 23. She told NewsFix that it was Johnny’s big heart that kept him serving his country.

"He had decided to go to Iraq. He volunteered to go to Iraq, which was devastating to us because we knew he didn’t have to go but he told us that he wanted to go because other children needed to see their fathers.”

"Four weeks before he was to be returned home, I got the devastating news at work when a chaplain came to tell me my son had been killed in Iraq. He died due to blunt force trauma.”

“Johnny died doing what he loved: being an Army Ranger," said Phyllis. “Johnny didn't have to go fight. He didn’t get those Ranger tabs to sit behind a desk. He wanted to be among the fighting soldiers, and that's what he did.”

A true hero. Thank you for your service, Lt. Craver.