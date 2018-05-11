Just how well are graduation speeches aging?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RALEIGH, NC --The caps and gowns are out for graduation. But before you receive that diploma, get nice and comfortable because commencement speeches are underway.

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was the speaker for Campbell Law School on Friday. It went pretty well.

"I wish you well in your legal career," Rosenstein said. "I hope that you pursue justice, support the rule of law, stand firm on matters of principle, treat everyone with respect, lead with purpose and always stay humble and kind. Congratulations."

But in the past, rather than maturing like fine wine, some of these speeches have aged like milk. Take Matt Lauer for example.

Before the former "Today Show" host was accused of sexual misconduct, he gave the commencement speech to Harvard back in 2009.

"What I lack in academic pedigree I make up for in pettiness and aggressiveness," Lauer said.

The irony of this statement would be shown around the world 8 years later.

Even former "CBS This Morning" host Charlie Rose had his run at the podium come back to bite him, saying, "All too often we pay too much attention to fame. Many times I see remarkable responses by people, who in small acts without applause do good things because of the character within them."

And Mark Zuckerberg was no exception. He may have redrafted his 2017 Harvard speech had he known the legal troubles headed his way just a year later.

"I believed in what we were doing, but I felt alone, and worse it was my fault," Zuckerberg said. "I wondered if I was just wrong an impostor, a 22-year-old kid, who had no idea how things actually worked."

Hopefully, Rosenstein can beat the odds and manage to avoid the wrath of the commencement speech curse.