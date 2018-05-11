Jailed Dallas mothers released just in time for Mother’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Mother's Day is all but officially here! Can you think of a better gift to give than bailing her out of jail?

You heard it right! The idea of mothers having no place behind bars on Mother's Day has jump-started a campaign to bail mothers out for their big day, and it's quickly gaining attention.

"There is an extreme need for bail reform because we know that a great deal of our population are sitting in pre-trial detention, people who have not been convicted of anything," said civil rights attorney Lee Merritt.

There's even a group called Texas Organizing Project helping out with the cause.

Throughout the nation, about 220,000 women are locked up. But, don't get this confused. The moms who are being bailed out are not awaiting trial for serious crimes.

They're being bailed out for smaller crimes and just can't afford the bail money.

The trend has locked up moms from all over Texas who are hoping to be home for the special day, and Merritt says he plans to help.

''Yesterday, we were able to bail out seven women out of Dallas County, eight women out of Harris County," Merritt said. "So this is an ongoing project. It's no strings attached. We just want to see women free on Mother's Day."

The trend has even spread to Philadelphia where 15 mothers have been released.

However you cut it, being home cuddling your kids is way better than being surrounded by cold steel and concrete.