Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fort Worth police are investigating a death threat involving south Korean boy band BTS.

It's all over this post on Twitter by a user using the handle @TaehyungsBabe95: "I'm going to shoot Park Jimin with a glock 19 in Fort Worth on September 16th. It's going to be fun seeing his lifeless body hit the floor."

The K-pop group slated to perform in Fort Worth in September at the Fort Worth Convention Center Arena.

Fort Worth police say they take the death threat very seriously and are