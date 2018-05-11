Dallas roofer gives a badly needed roof to a mom for Mother’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Mother's day is Sunday and some are still scrambling for a gift.

But one Dallas company is taking the time do something good for one mom in the area, giving her one heck of a gift

Ke'elronn Hatley from Hatley Brothers Roofing and Construction joined Morning Dose to talk about this year's gift.

After seeing the state of Adis Harmon's, 79, roof, they knew something needed to be done.

Harmon's daughter had actually called Hatley to look at a leak, but they quickly saw it was much more than that.

But Mother's Day brought much more to Harmon's house. Several other companies, friends and family are pitching in to help with new asphalt, plumbing, and yard work.