Chicago man faces fraud charges after forwarding UPS mail to his home

CHICAGO, IL-- Signed. Sealed. Delivered. It's fraud!

A man in Chicago got caught trying to pull off a crime that was relatively easy to commit.

Dushaun Henderson- Spruce, 24, submitted a change of address form with USPS to redirect mail from the UPS headquarters to his apartment. Prosecutors say he deposited about $58,000 in checks meant for UPS into his bank account.

Now, don't go getting any ideas. This guy faces federal charges that could land him in jail for up to 25 years.

But the question is: how did USPS miss this? Well, apparently, the organization had nearly 37 million change of address requests.

While that free service seems to be used frequently, other services are not used as much. That's apparent by major losses in the first quarter which equate to about $1.3 billion dollars.

Though some people blame Amazon, that's not the case. Actually, it's the whole country's fault!

The agency says it's all because of the ongoing decline in traditional mail use, along with fallen revenue from "junk" mail and rising costs for retiree benefits. In total, the entity has lost about $65 billion over the last 11 fiscal years.

It sure looks like the 21st century is delivering some hard times for USPS.