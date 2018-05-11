Chew on This: Bronwen Weber reps Frosted Art Bakery on Food Network Show ‘Dallas Cakes’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS – Wedding season is in full effect. And in Dallas, for weddings – or whatever you're celebrating – Frosted Art Bakery and Studio is one of the go-to spots for over-the-top treats. And Bronwen Weber is the woman running the show!

"You know I started working in my first bakery when I was 14 years old. And I never got out,” Weber told Newsfix. "Frosted Arts Bakery has actually been around 70-75 years. The original owners were Neiman Marcus. It's like a Dallas institution."

And when it comes to the institution of marriage, there's one rule for the cake in Dallas – bigger is better.

"Wedding season is always crazy,” Weber said. “We're always trying to push the envelope and think outside the cake box. And we've really done some really cool things."

...and a lot of those cool things rely on fondant.

"Everything you need to know about fondant, you learned in kindergarten, Weber said. “When you're making little tiny things, little tiny bears and ducks and tigers, stuff like that will be made out of fondant. Because it's like the sugar world's play dough, but you can eat it. It tastes like the inside of an Oreo. Same ingredients."

"I've learned a lot through this whole process of filming Dallas Cakes,” Weber told Newsfix. “We've done some techniques that are new. There's no drama. It's about cake and how pretty it is, and the art of it. You're gonna see a lot of fun shows with really crazy cakes coming up."

You can catch 'Dallas Cakes' on the Food Network Monday nights at 9:30 p.m. cst.