8-year-old girl killed bringing food to homeless man

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Spelled backward, her name reads "Heaven," and her uncle tells WoodTV that Nevaeh Alston "was a like a piece of heaven right down here on earth."

The 8-year-old died Tuesday after she was struck by a car while crossing a street to deliver food to a homeless man in Grand Rapids, Mich., reports Michigan Live. Several family members are said to have seen the accident, which happened around 9:15p.m.

Nevaeh's aunt, Amber Hampton, said others had crossed the street ahead of Neveah and her mom. As the pair headed across, entering a turn lane, Hampton said Nevaeh suddenly "looked terrified and darted" into the path of a vehicle.

Police found Nevaeh lying unconscious on the road. She died later at a hospital. Officials said speed and alcohol did not appear to be factors in the crash.

At a vigil Thursday, relatives released floating lanterns in memory of the girl her aunt described as "so thoughtful," reported Fox 17.

She would give her clothes and shoes to friends in need and was bringing fresh fruit to a homeless man she'd seen the day before when the accident occurred, they said.

"If all of us were more like her, this world would be so different," adds Hampton. A GoFundMe pagehas raised $8,600 for funeral expenses as of this writing.

