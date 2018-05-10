Young scientists in Dallas test out the Perot Museum’s new “Being Human Hall”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Ever seen a human brain, in real life?

Well, a fully dissected brain and spinal column is just one of the attractions at the Perot Museum's new Being Human Hall.

A group of young scientists took a break from the lab to test out the new exhibit, and gained a little knowledge along the way.

"You're checking out your body, and what's in your past, and your ancestors," one student said.

And she's right! This exhibit has a virtual reality cave experience, a bio lab, hand-eye coordination tests and more!

"We talk about the things that biologically make us uniquely human," said Dr. Linda Silver, of the Perot Museum. "Our hands, the way that we walk, the uses of our facial expressions, our voice, and of course, our brain."

And if that's not enough, the entire exhibit is in English and Español!