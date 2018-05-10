Travel Fix: Drew Binsky shares his top 5 destinations for excursions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- One of the best parts of traveling is the fun stuff you can do in random places!

So we asked our very own travel expert, Drew Binksy, to give us his top five destinations for excursions!

"New Zealand would be number one. There's this little place called Queenstown and it's like the outdoor sports capital of the world. You have bungee jumping, skydiving, rock climbing, hiking, canyon swinging--where you just, like, step off the cliff on a rope, and go through the canyon like that," Drew said.

Not only is it fun, but Drew says, it's got beautiful views too!

"Big mountains, lakes, rivers, a lot of wildlife, these pine trees everywhere, New Zealand is amazing," he said.

But he says, that isn't the only outdoor sports capital! You might also want to check out Interlaken, Switzerland.

"They also offer bungee jumping, skydiving. It's where I did my first bungee jump at 500 feet high over this giant lake in the middle of the Switz Alps. It was fantastic. Skiing there is among the best in the world," he said.

The next location on his list will probably sound familiar.

"I will go ahead and say Rio De Janeiro. So, they have parasailing, hang gliding, a lot of those kinds of activities on the beach; Copacabana beach. I was there for the Olympics in 2016, the summer Olympics, and had a blast there," he said.

Also on the list, is the tropical paradise known as the Caribbean!

"There's a lot of cruise ships that go down there. Snorkeling, scuba diving. It's all crystal clear water. You can't go wrong with the Caribbean. I've been there on many different trips and I really like it," Drew said.

For the last one, there's no place like quite like home!

"The U.S. is so big and diverse and fast, we have all different terrain. You have mountains, you have oceans, you have forests, you have valleys, and Grand Canyon in the west part of the United States, I'm in Arizona right now. We have amazing hiking opportunities," he said.