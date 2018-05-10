Teacher Appreciation: Algebra teacher gets needed supplies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-It's teacher appreciation week and several area teachers are reaping the benefits thanks to the North Texas Honda Dealers.

They've been making surprise pop-ups throughout the DFW area giving unexpecting teachers what many of them are lacking the most: supplies!

On Thursday, eighth grade algebra master Ernie Huben at Dallas' Liberty Junior High was gifted with graphing calculators, math board games, and even a 3-d printer.

"Every teacher I think has a wish list and to see some of those items sitting in front of you that you can enhance your class with, it was just very overwhelming," Huben said.

"It seemed like every student and every teacher agreed that Mr. Huben went above and beyond in the class and beyond," said Lauren Kay of the North Texas Honda Dealers.

So it looks like this math whiz, who is known for running a two-week algebra summer camp, is a favorite to many!