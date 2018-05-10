Protestors call for boycott of Plano restaurant accused of racial profiling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO - Protesters are pushing to boycott a restaurant in Plano after an alleged racial incident. They are wanting Sambuca 360's general manager fired.

Video shows the crowd outside of Sambuca 360 restaurant Wednesday night. You might've seen the viral video floating around, showing an African American customer who was allegedly asked to give his seat to a 'regular.'

Once the customer refused, the cell phone recording shows the manager explaining why the customer needed to leave the restaurant. Since the incident, Sambuca's owner did post a statement online, saying that the allegations were taken very seriously but he is "confident that race had absolutely nothing to do with it."