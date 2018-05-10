North Carolina cops investigate after officer places teen in chokehold on prom night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARSAW, NC-It's not the way prom night should have ended.

Authorities in North Carolina are investigating an incident where an officer placed Anthony Wall in a chokehold.

“I was pretty much trying to scream for air and to breathe because he was poking my throat so that I pretty much gasp when I got aggressive with him because you are choking me,” said Wall

It all happened after prom when Wall and his sister stopped at a Waffle House in Warsaw, North Carolina and allegedly got into a screaming match with wait staff.

At one point you can see Wall’s hands in the air, “your hands should have never been around my neck have my hands in the air,” added Wall.

Now the big question is, was this type of chokehold legal? The district attorney and Warsaw police are investigating.

Wall was arrested after the struggle and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.