Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The E. Coli outbreak is hitting Texas.

The state is now reporting at least one person getting sick from the outbreak linked to romaine lettuce. We don't know exactly where in Texas that person lives.

The Centers for Disease Control is advising people to not eat or buy lettuce from the Yuma growing region, which is where the contamination happened.

In fact, the CDC recommends you don't eat romaine lettuce at all, unless you're sure of where it was grown.