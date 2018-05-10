Dallas police investigating death of transgender woman found in home

DALLAS - The Dallas Police Department is investigating the death of a 26-year-old transgender woman, Carla Patricia Flores Pavon.
She was found in her home just off of Interstate-635, where police say she died from, "homicidal violence."
There have been reports that this was a hate crime, but police say "there is no evidence at this time that suggest that this homicide was a result of a hate crime.
According to police, shortly before Pavon was found, witnesses saw a Latino male leaving her apartment.
They are also asking that if anyone knows anything, give them a call, 214-671-3661.
32.776664 -96.796988