Dallas police investigating death of transgender woman found in home

DALLAS - The Dallas Police Department is investigating the death of a 26-year-old transgender woman, Carla Patricia Flores Pavon.

She was found in her home just off of Interstate-635, where police say she died from, "homicidal violence."

There have been reports that this was a hate crime, but police say "there is no evidence at this time that suggest that this homicide was a result of a hate crime.

According to police, shortly before Pavon was found, witnesses saw a Latino male leaving her apartment.

They are also asking that if anyone knows anything, give them a call, 214-671-3661.