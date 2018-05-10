Dallas ISD staff save substitute teacher’s life after he collapses

DALLAS – A Dallas ISD substitute teacher is alive to celebrate National School Nurse Day and Teacher Appreciation Week, all thanks to… yep, a school nurse, a teacher, and a school office manager.

The three women at Dallas’ Martha Turner Reilly Elementary, who have been First Aid/CPR/AED trained, jumped into action and called 911 to save the substitute teacher after he collapsed in the school’s front office. After hearing ‘a thump’ and finding the man on the floor, office manager Irene Aguilar called for help to school nurse Beata Fik and counselor Amparo Guzman. They’d been First Aid/CPR/AED trained.

“It takes a few seconds to realize what’s happening, then you kind of go into the mode, ‘Okay, this is what we gotta do,'” Fik said. “The most important thing is just saving the life of the person, and that’s the most important thing. You don’t think about anything else.”

They grabbed the AED and continued CPR while waiting for medical help. After two shocks from the AED, the man once again had a pulse.

“It was just amazing how everyone took part, and played a part, to help save his life. It’s just overwhelming, shocking, and nerve-wracking just to be able to bring him back to life. And it was just amazing to actually save a life is just… it brings me to tears again,” Guzman said.

Dallas ISD Health Services says more than 2,000 staff, teachers, and students are trained in First Aid and CPR each year.