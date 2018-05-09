Three bikers indicted for Twin Peaks shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been nearly three years since a deadly shootout between two rival biker clubs went down in Waco.

And now, new murder charges might be putting three of the suspects behind bars for a long time.

Cops initially arrested 200 bikers from the Bandidos and Cossacks motorcycle clubs following the 2015 shooting.

The two biker groups allegedly drew their guns on each other in a Twin Peaks parking lot killing nine and injuring 20 members.

But over the years, most of the suspects were released and at least a dozen of them eventually got their charges dropped.

Fast forward to today, prominent Bandidos member Jeff Battey is one of the three indicted.

Now some might call this good or bad timing, but the news comes a little over a week before statue of limitations run out!

Guess you can say this case is far from closed.