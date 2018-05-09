Ruff Life: Gemmy’s a true diamond in the “ruff!”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Move out of the way, the life of the party has arrived!

"This girl is house trained and she loves to be around other dogs," said Laura Puig from Dallas Pets Alive!. "She loves to run and play as much as she can."

Gemmy came to Dallas Pets Alive! after an owner surrender, but now she’s ready to hit the dog park and roll with your crew!

"Gemmy has a beautiful shiny brown coat, and she has the most adorable white socks on all four of her paws," Puig said.

This girl's ready to hang out, and if you have other dogs, she’s all about it!

"The ideal home for Gemmy is one with other dogs where she can bond and run around," Puig said. "She's been to doggy daycare and she’s done fantastic. This lovable pooch can be a little bit shy when it comes to meeting strangers and men, but just give her a little time and she’ll warm right up."

Gemmy's a diamond in the "ruff!"