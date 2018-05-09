Home Depot shooting victim released from hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The loss prevention officer Scott Painter is finally out of the hospital.

He was injured in a shooting that killed a Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander and wounded another officer on April 24 at a Home Depot near US-75 and Forrest Lane.

After almost two weeks in i-c-u, painter is finally home.

Crystal Almeida, the other officer who was injured, remains in the hospital.

The suspect, Armando Luis Juarez, was caught after a high speed chase four hours after the shooting and charged with aggravated assault and theft and capital murder.