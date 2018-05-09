Fort Worth ISD using billboards to lure teachers from Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - The Fort Worth ISD is trying to recruit teachers from Oklahoma by putting up billboards advertising higher salaries.

The billboard in the video above can be seen all over the state of Oklahoma. It reads: "Your future is in a Fort Worth classroom" and also says a teacher's starting salary is $52,000 dollars.

With teachers across Oklahoma marching for higher pay, Fort Worth is making it known that they are in need of educators and are willing to provide higher pay. It's all part of a campaign to find passionate leaders in the classroom that can help students succeed.

One of the district's goals is to ensure all third graders are reading at or above grade level by the year 2025.