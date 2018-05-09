Check your phone number! If DISH Network called, you could get $1,200

If your phone number was listed in the Do Not Call Registry and Dish Network called anyway, you could be one of thousands eligible for $1,200 in damages.

A federal judge in North Carolina has ruled in favor of a lawsuit filed against DISH Network, saying the satellite TV provider violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The suit is a result of Krakauer v. DISH Network. Thomas Krakauer, who had his phone number listed in the Do Not Call Registry, suing DISH Network in 2014, according to USA Today.

More than 18,000 telephone numbers were called between May 11, 2010 and August 1, 2011, making them an affected phone number in the lawsuit.

Check here to see if your phone number was called by DISH Network and is eligible for $1,200. If you find your phone number, you can submit a claim here.

The deadline for submitting claims is June 18. Good luck!