CDC ticks off internet with muffin picture

ATLANTA, GA -- Can you find waldo in this pastry?

Ticks can be the size of a poppy seed. Can you spot all 5 ticks in this photo? Learn how to prevent tick bites. https://t.co/ATtrY7YFoS pic.twitter.com/gBm4tw2qmf — CDC (@CDCgov) May 4, 2018

Well you may not be able to find the red and white man, but there are a few other things lurking in this pic.

The Centers for Disease Control played a slightly different game on Twitter, posting a picture of a muffin with the caption, "ticks can be the size of a poppy seed. Can you spot all five ticks in this photo?"

Five little ticks are chilling on the muffin top all because the CDC wanted people to know how to prevent tick bites for summer time, and let's just say parts of the interwebs don't want to know this muffin man!

Who at the CDC was traumatized by muffins in their formative years? — Daria Knight (@knightingale_13) May 9, 2018

Darn you CDC. I will forever think tick next time I sink my teeth into this delicious cake. pic.twitter.com/oKYxT2gRqG — s (@Hollys2781) May 9, 2018

The CDC later tweeted this semi-apology:

Sorry we ticked some of you off! Don't let a tick bite ruin your summer. Protect yourself: https://t.co/zT2cMR2kKW. — CDC (@CDCgov) May 7, 2018

Hey we know ticks can be a teeny tiny nuisance, but if the message was to stop us from eating muffins, then mission accomplished!