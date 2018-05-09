Black Navy Veteran claims white security guards attacked him at XTC Cabaret in Dallas

DALLAS — For a couple of friends, a normal night out at the XTC Cabaret in Dallas is turning into a full blown legal battle.

23-year old Jalen Bell, a black U.S. Navy Veteran, claims he and a friend were attacked and called the n-word by a group of white security guards at the strip club.

“Next thing he knows, he was grabbed by the trachea, slammed to the ground, and they began choking him. Mr. Bell briefly lost consciousness at that point,” Civil Rights Attorney Lee Merritt said.

After the incident, Bell posted to social media a photographic grocery list of injuries, including wounds to his face, back, and ribs. The images sparked major backlash, getting thousands of shares, comments, and likes on Facebook.

According to the post, Bell allegedly set down his drink in a reserved section. After words were exchanged with the men sitting in the area, Bell and his friend left the club, which is when the attack and racial slurs allegedly began.

Merritt said, “We believe this is an extension of a culture of racial violence that is spreading in the United States and is a problem in Dallas County.”

The club released this statement:

“XTC Cabaret Dallas has a zero tolerance policy for any kind of discrimination. Our club has a very diverse clientele, equally diverse management and staff, and has been in business a long time. Our initial understanding is that this incident involved what was deemed to be an unruly customer. We are continuing to investigate the incident internally and ask the community to be patient until that is concluded.”

Now, Bell and Lee Merritt want to know the identities of the men behind the attack so they can be properly prosecuted.

“It’s not just me; it’s not just about me. This is happening all across the country,” Bell explained. “People think it can’t happen to them, and it can happen to you.”

“It seems that they’re hoping this will go away. This will not go away,” Merritt added.