The Real Thing? Are Muslim nurses really exempt from handwashing rules?

This story sounds like a hygiene crisis in the making: "Muslim nurses refuse to wash hands before operations, the reason why is insane."

Lots of versions of the story are popping up on social media.

There's outrage online--understandably.

The version of the story on "Hard Core USA News" says it's happening in the U.K, but other versions claim it's happening stateside, as well.

The story says under "Islamic Sharia law, women washing their hands in the operating room compromises their modesty."

But it's not true. The U.K.'s health department says staff can wear disposable sleeves below the elbows to keep that skin covered but they still have to wash their hands.

And there've been no such rule changes in the U.S.

