Teacher files sexual orientation discrimination lawsuit against Mansfield ISD

DALLAS–Stacy Bailey has been a teacher in the Mansfield School District for years. Only at the beginning of the 2017-2018 school year has there been a problem.

For the second year in a row, she showed her students at Charlotte Anderson Elementary photos of her family and friends along with her then-fiance Julie Vasquez.

That’s when the district reportedly got a complaint. One complaint from a parent who said she was promoting the “homosexual agenda.”

Even though other parents came out in support of her, Bailey was pulled from the classroom, eventually asked to resign, and reassigned to a secondary school.

“My wife has endured eight months of isolation, mistreatment, and silence, imposed on her by Mansfield ISD,” Vasquez said.

Now Bailey’s suing. She says the move discriminated against her based on her sexual orientation.

“Stacy is filing this lawsuit and taking this action in hopes of pushing Mansfield out of the shadows of discrimination and into the sunshine of equal rights,” said Jason Smith, Bailey’s attorney.

The Mansfield school district released a statement saying, “There has never been an issue with her open sexual preferences until this year.”

“The issue,” the statement continued,” is whether Mrs. Bailey has followed district guidelines requiring that controversial subjects be taught in an impartial and objective manner.”

Bailey wants the district to move her back to Anderson Elementary and admit transferring her was illegal and wrong.