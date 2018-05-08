Teacher Appreciation Week freebies and deals in DFW

Happy Teacher Appreciation Week! Whether you’re a teacher or your kids give teachers not so easy days, here’s some places giving away freebies and deals to thank a teacher this week!

CAFE BRAZIL : Teachers enjoy 20% off their bill year round with a valid teacher ID.

: Teachers enjoy 20% off their bill year round with a valid teacher ID. CHICK-FIL-A : Deals vary by location! Check your nearest location for what they’re offering this week.

: Deals vary by location! Check your nearest location for what they’re offering this week. CHIPOTLE : Buy one, get one free burritos, bowls, salads or tacos on Tuesday, May 8, starting at 3p.

: Buy one, get one free burritos, bowls, salads or tacos on Tuesday, May 8, starting at 3p. CHILI’S : Teachers get 15% off on May 7-11 at participating locations.

: Teachers get 15% off on May 7-11 at participating locations. CICI’S PIZZA : FREE adult buffet on Tuesday, May 8, with valid teacher ID and coupon.

: FREE adult buffet on Tuesday, May 8, with valid teacher ID and coupon. EINSTEIN BROS BAGELS : Get 20% off any purchase with promo code 9053 on May 7-11.

: Get 20% off any purchase with promo code 9053 on May 7-11. EL FENIX : Get 15% off May 7-11.

: Get 15% off May 7-11. GRIMALDI’S : Get 15% off May 7-11.

: Get 15% off May 7-11. KRAVE CEDAR HILL : FREE breakfast sandwich with a $3 or more purchase.

: FREE breakfast sandwich with a $3 or more purchase. HAAGEN-DAZS : FREE ice cream cone on May 8 at participating locations from 4-8p.

: FREE ice cream cone on May 8 at participating locations from 4-8p. RAISING CANES : Teachers and faculty receive a free box combo with a valid ID on May 8 from 6-9p.

: Teachers and faculty receive a free box combo with a valid ID on May 8 from 6-9p. TACOS Y MAS : May 7 – FREE Street Taco, May 8 – FREE Churo, May 9 – FREE Drink, May 10 – FREE Tortilla Soup, May 11 – FREE Nachos

: – FREE Street Taco, – FREE Churo, – FREE Drink, – FREE Tortilla Soup, – FREE Nachos ZAXBY’S : May 7 – FREE Kickin Chicken Sandwich Basket, May 8 – FREE Large Crinkle Fries, May 9 – FREE Boneless Wings Basket, May 10 – FREE 5 Piece Chicken Fingers, May 11 – FREE Big Zax Snak Basket

: – FREE Kickin Chicken Sandwich Basket, – FREE Large Crinkle Fries, – FREE Boneless Wings Basket, – FREE 5 Piece Chicken Fingers, – FREE Big Zax Snak Basket BANANA REPUBLIC : 15% off for teachers and students year round with valid ID

: 15% off for teachers and students year round with valid ID HALF PRICE BOOKS : Teachers save 10% year round in store.

: Teachers save 10% year round in store. J. CREW : 15% off year round for teachers and students with valid ID.

: 15% off year round for teachers and students with valid ID. LOFT : Teachers get deals year round with their Loft Loves Teachers program.

: Teachers get deals year round with their Loft Loves Teachers program. MICHAEL’S CRAFT STORE : 15% for teachers when you sign up in store.

: 15% for teachers when you sign up in store. JOANN FABRICS AND CRAFTS : 15% off on every purchase for teacher with their discount program.

: 15% off on every purchase for teacher with their discount program. PARTY CITY : 20% discount for teachers year round.

: 20% discount for teachers year round. REUNION TOWER TEACHER APPRECIATION NIGHT: Teacher Appreciation Night at Reunion Tower on May 17. FREE admission for teachers, past and future educators.