Teacher Appreciation Week freebies and deals in DFW

Happy Teacher Appreciation Week! Whether you’re a teacher or your kids give teachers not so easy days, here’s some places giving away freebies and deals to thank a teacher this week!
- CAFE BRAZIL: Teachers enjoy 20% off their bill year round with a valid teacher ID.
- CHICK-FIL-A: Deals vary by location! Check your nearest location for what they’re offering this week.
- CHIPOTLE: Buy one, get one free burritos, bowls, salads or tacos on Tuesday, May 8, starting at 3p.
- CHILI’S: Teachers get 15% off on May 7-11 at participating locations.
- CICI’S PIZZA: FREE adult buffet on Tuesday, May 8, with valid teacher ID and coupon.
- EINSTEIN BROS BAGELS: Get 20% off any purchase with promo code 9053 on May 7-11.
- EL FENIX: Get 15% off May 7-11.
- GRIMALDI’S: Get 15% off May 7-11.
- KRAVE CEDAR HILL: FREE breakfast sandwich with a $3 or more purchase.
- HAAGEN-DAZS: FREE ice cream cone on May 8 at participating locations from 4-8p.
- RAISING CANES: Teachers and faculty receive a free box combo with a valid ID on May 8 from 6-9p.
- TACOS Y MAS: May 7 – FREE Street Taco, May 8 – FREE Churo, May 9 – FREE Drink, May 10 – FREE Tortilla Soup, May 11 – FREE Nachos
- ZAXBY’S: May 7 – FREE Kickin Chicken Sandwich Basket, May 8 – FREE Large Crinkle Fries, May 9 – FREE Boneless Wings Basket, May 10 – FREE 5 Piece Chicken Fingers, May 11 – FREE Big Zax Snak Basket
- BANANA REPUBLIC: 15% off for teachers and students year round with valid ID
- HALF PRICE BOOKS: Teachers save 10% year round in store.
- J. CREW: 15% off year round for teachers and students with valid ID.
- LOFT: Teachers get deals year round with their Loft Loves Teachers program.
- MICHAEL’S CRAFT STORE: 15% for teachers when you sign up in store.
- JOANN FABRICS AND CRAFTS: 15% off on every purchase for teacher with their discount program.
- PARTY CITY: 20% discount for teachers year round.
- REUNION TOWER TEACHER APPRECIATION NIGHT: Teacher Appreciation Night at Reunion Tower on May 17. FREE admission for teachers, past and future educators.
