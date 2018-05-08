State of Emergenc-Ye: Dallas social club calls public forum to discuss Kanye West

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- It's a state of emergenc-YE! Well, that's what some people are calling Kanye's recent rant. Just in case you tuned the rapper out years ago you will or won't be surprised he's still in the headlines. This time it's his views on slavery that has most of his fans bothered.

Last week Kanye went on TMZ claiming 400 years of slavery "sounds like a choice". So, the guys from Good Culture, a Dallas social club, felt it was necessary to invite the community out for an open discussion.

"I think it's important because the culture is so divided over Kanye West's opinions and we're all about unity in the community," Terrance Lee explained.

Whether fans or non-fans wanted to share their thoughts or defend Yeezy's --the public meeting was the time and place to do just that. After all, like Kanye, sometimes it's good to get things off your chest.

"I've been a long time fan of his, so his comments are very surprising," one spectator told NewsFix.

During President Trump's visit to Dallas he claimed the latest poll numbers among African Americans doubled after Kanye tweeted his support. Despite Kanye's controversial comments, Adidas is also backing up Kanye and says they're not dropping his Yeezy label.

So... until the old Kanye comes back all we can do is talk about the new one.